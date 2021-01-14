(CNN) — El papa Francisco recibió la primera dosis de la vacuna contra el covid-19, dijo el jueves el portavoz del Vaticano, Matteo Bruni.
En un comunicado, Bruni dijo que podía «confirmar que dentro del programa de vacunas del Estado de la Ciudad del Vaticano, a esta fecha se ha administrado la primera dosis de la vacuna contra el covid-19 al papa Francisco y al papa Emérito».
No se informó cuándo fue vacunado Francisco, pero la Ciudad del Vaticano comenzó su programa de vacunación el miércoles.
