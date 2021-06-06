(CNN Español) — El piloto mexicano de Formula 1 Sergio “Checo” Pérez se impuso en el Gran Premio de Azerbaiyán, la sexta carrera de la temporada de 2021.
El podio lo copletaron el alemán Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) y el francés Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).
Pérez, piloto de la escudería Red Bull Racing Honda, ocupa la quinta posición en la clasificación de pilotos, liderada por Max Verstappen.
Noticia en desarrollo…
