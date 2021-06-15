(CNN) — El ejército israelí atacó objetivos en Gaza durante la noche del miércoles, dijeron las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) en un comunicado, citando globos incendiarios lanzados desde Gaza más temprano en el día. Según informes de los medios israelíes, los globos incendiarios lanzados desde Gaza provocaron múltiples incendios en el sur de Israel.
WAFA, la agencia oficial de noticias palestina, también informó de los ataques aéreos en Khan Younis y dijo que se produjeron daños «materiales». La agencia de noticias también informó sobre otro sitio al sur de la ciudad de Gaza que está siendo atacado y dijo que no hubo víctimas de ambos incidentes.
Con información de Oren Liebermann, Ibrahim Dahman y Ruba Alhenawi
