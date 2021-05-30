(CNN Español) — El ciclista colombiano Egan Bernal se coronó campeón del Giro de Italia al finalizar la etapa 21, una contrarreloj de 30,3 kilómetros. Ahora, con la maglia rosa, Bernal amplía su leyenda en el deporte mundial tras haber conquistado el Tour de Francia en 2019.
Bernal suma en su palmarés la segunda carrera de las tres grandes (Giro d’Italia, Tour de Francia y Vuelta a España) y es el tercer latinoamericano en conseguirlo en Italia, tras los triunfos del también colombiano Nairo Quintana en 2014 y el ecuatoriano Richard Carapaz en 2019.
