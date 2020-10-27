Click here for updates on this story
LOS ANGELES, CA (KABC) -- The movement to reinstate suspended USC receiver Munir McClain amid an unemployment fraud probe is gaining steam.
The sophomore football player was suspended with little warning or explanation by the university -- apparently after McClain filed for temporary COVID-19 unemployment benefits.
Now, civil rights activists are speaking out against McClain's treatment - arguing that he has done nothing illegal to warrant a suspension.
"We believe he's done nothing wrong," said community activist Najee Ali. "In fact, he's the victim."
University of Southern California coach Clay Helton refused to comment on McClain's suspension, and the school said in a statement that it was "cooperating with authorities."
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.