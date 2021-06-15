(CNN) — Estados Unidos superó las 600.000 muertes desde que comenzó la pandemia de coronavirus, según datos compilados por la Universidad Johns Hopkins.
Ha habido al menos 600.012 muertes en total y 33.477.016 casos totales de covid-19 en el país, según muestran los datos de JHU.
Con más de 600.000 muertes por covid-19, eso significa que aproximadamente 1 de cada 550 personas en EE.UU. ha muerto a causa del virus.
