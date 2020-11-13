Click here for updates on this story
Henderson County, NC (WLOS) -- One of Henderson County's top educators received a prestigious state honor in his final days on the job.
Superintendent Bo Caldwell is retiring at the end of the month. At a retirement event Thursday, he was surprised with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the state's highest honor for service to North Carolina.
Caldwell, who has been in education for 36 years, said this honor goes way beyond him.
"Yes, I received this award. But when I look at it, I look at for the valued employees we have here at Henderson County Public Schools that I truly so love. Like I said, it's truly and honor, a great honor," Caldwell said.
Caldwell retires Nov. 30. Associate superintendent John Bryant takes the reins as superintendent Dec. 1.
