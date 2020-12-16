(CNN Español) — Cinco personas murieron tras un motín en la cárcel de Latacunga por «disputas de poder» entre organizaciones delictivas en el reclusorio, informó este martes el Servicio Integral de Ecuador.
Las autoridades informaron en un comunicado que ya ha sido controlado el motín y las personas que se encontraban visitando reclusos han podido ser evacuadas ya del reclusorio.
