KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV5) -- Whether you like it or not, we'll probably be wearing masks for several more months. I hated seeing them just laying around on the floor adding clutter to our already cluttered house. If you're having the same problem, here is a simple and cheap project to help get the masks off the ground.
All you need is the dowel rod from a coat closet and curtain rings with clips. They can be shower curtain rings or regular curtain rings. We used these from IKEA for our closet. You might even have some around the house, so you don't need to order any.
Just remove the hanging rod from your coat closet, or wherever you want to hang your masks. We chose the closet by the garage so we wouldn't leave the house without easy access to a clean mask.
If the clips are not attached the rings, attach them and slip them over the dowel rod. Then put the rod back in the closet and hang your masks to the clips. Like I said, this is a super easy project.
Between parents and kids, we have plenty of masks and were able fill up this small closet in no time. Our process is when you come home, your dirty mask goes into a hamper to be washed, while laundered masks are hung in the closet, that way you can always leave the house with a clean mask.
Another option if your closet is filled with coats, you can install a lower rod for masks or install a smaller hanger elsewhere in the home.
