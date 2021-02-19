MANCHESTER, OK (AP/KCTV) - Some people along the border of Kansas and Oklahoma felt the ground shake this morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports an estimate 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 7:56 a.m. Friday near Manchester in northern Oklahoma. No injuries or damage have been reported. The rural area is about 55 miles northwest of where a recent series of earthquakes were recorded. Those quakes prompted state regulators to direct some oil and gas producers to reduce volumes or shut down underground wastewater injection wells.
Earthquake strikes border of Oklahoma and Kansas
