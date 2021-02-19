MANCHESTER, OK (AP/KCTV) - Some people along the border of Kansas and Oklahoma felt the ground shake this morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports an estimate 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 7:56 a.m. Friday near Manchester in northern Oklahoma. No injuries or damage have been reported. The rural area is about 55 miles northwest of where a recent series of earthquakes were recorded. Those quakes prompted state regulators to direct some oil and gas producers to reduce volumes or shut down underground wastewater injection wells.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.