Atlanta, GA (WGCL) -- Fulton County Elections officials said power outages and other problems from the passage of Tropical Storm Zeta have forced early voting to be delayed at multiple locations.
Early Voting is delayed at the following locations in Fulton County:
Ponce de Leon Library Wolf Creek Library Adams Park Library Chastain Park East Roswell Library Helene Mills Senior Center Milton Library Etris Community Center Milton Library No timeline on when the sites may be open has been provided for Fulton sites.
In Cobb County, early voting locations will not open until 10 a.m. However, power issues at some locations could delay opening further.
