Early season winter storm could cover many states, from the Southwest to the Great Lakes, in snow or ice.

It may not be winter yet, but more than 20 million people are under some sort of winter weather watch, warning or advisory.
The early season snow and ice storm spreads from the Southwest into the Midwest, according to CNN meteorologists. Snow is falling Monday from Arizona to Wisconsin, with freezing rain and sleet further south into Texas and Oklahoma.
Albuquerque, New Mexico; Denver; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Amarillo, Texas; Oklahoma City, Wichita, Kansas; and Kansas City are under advisories or warnings, but in northern Colorado, the winter precipitation is helping to fight the wildfires in the state. Some areas of Colorado, and New Mexico, will see over 2 feet of snow.
The biggest concern in parts of Texas and Oklahoma is ice. Dangerous conditions with over a half an inch of ice accumulations could cause difficult travel conditions and possible power outages.
CNN weather team contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.