FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – A fourth COVID-19 vaccine appears to be a success! Early data from Johnson & Johnson shows a high rate of immune response against the virus and few side effects. The company claims 90% of their volunteers had an immune response after 29 days. That number was 100% after two months.
Phase three of Johnson & Johnson’s clinical trial should wrap up by the end of January. At that time, we’ll know more about the shot’s effectiveness at preventing symptoms.
Johnson & Johnson could be the third shot approved for emergency use in the United States, joining Pfizer and Moderna. AstraZeneca has been approved elsewhere, but they have not yet applied for an EAU in America. The FDA wants more answers about a dosing error in their clinical trial. The head of Operation Warp Speed has previously said that could delay approval of their shots until April.
Unlike the others, the Johnson and Johnson shot only requires one dose. That could help speed up the number of people getting vaccinated at a time where the federal government’s rollout of the vaccine is being criticized by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
