Dutch crime journalist Peter R. de Vries has died in hospital, according to CNN affiliate RTL News and a statement by his family published by national broadcaster NOS.
The 64-year-old, known for his investigative work exposing the criminal underworld, was shot in Amsterdam on July 6, shortly after recording an interview with RTL.
De Vries' family said they are "impossibly proud of him and at the same time inconsolable," according to the statement.
"Peter fought to the end, but he could not win the battle," the family said.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow.
