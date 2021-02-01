Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, dead at 44 By Lisa Respers France, CNN Posted 5 min ago Posted 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dustin Diamond, who played the role of Screech on the popular 1990s high school comedy "Saved by the Bell," died Monday after a recent cancer diagnosis, according to Diamond's manager, Roger Paul.He was 44. This story is developing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dustin Diamond Saved By The Bell Roger Paul Theatre Comedy Diagnosis Cancer Story Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesBills quarterback Josh Allen fined for throwing ball at Chiefs playerLargest bet in Super Bowl history placed on Super Bowl 55Father dies in hospital parking lot after family says staff refused treatmentTwo girls safe after being abducted from KCK gas station, suspect in custodyBoulevard founder returns to head brewery in wake of harassment allegations and resignationsSMSD Board unanimously approves new mascot policy, calls 3 school mascots in violation“Like a scene out of Die Hard.” Bridge wall damaged one week after 3-year project to fix it.Kansas City police seek clues in Northland homicideThe pandemic took a teen's schooling and his beloved game of football. He took his own life.Congresswoman Greene files articles of impeachment against President Biden Videos
