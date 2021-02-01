(CNN) — Dustin Diamond, quien interpretó el papel de Screech en la popular comedia de la escuela secundaria de la década de 1990 «Salvados por la campana»(Saved by the Bell), murió el lunes después de un diagnóstico reciente de cáncer, según su manager, Roger Paul.
Tenía 44 años.
Dustin Diamond
