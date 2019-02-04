CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- A Clay County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle was rear-ended Monday morning by a drunk driver, the sheriff's office said.
The incident occurred Monday morning in the area of Interstate 35 and the 32.6 mile-marker.
The deputy was outside of the vehicle assisting a motorist when the crash happened.
There were no injuries.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
