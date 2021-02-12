Click here for updates on this story
Hendersonville, North Carolina (WLOS) -- An Edneyville man was arrested Thursday morning after authorities received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked behind a building on South Allen Road in Hendersonville.
The caller said the driver of the vehicle had a domestic violence protective order against him taken by a party in a nearby building.
A Henderson County Sheriff's deputy found Radames Caquias Hodges, 41, in possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a machete and methamphetamine. Hodges was found to be in violation of a domestic violence protective order by being at that location and was in further violation by being in possession of a firearm. One of the suites in the building where Hodges was arrested was an occupied childcare/pre-kindergarten facility.
Hodges was arrested without incident and charged with the following: (Misdemeanor) Domestic violence protective order violation (Felony) Possession of a firearm in violation of a domestic violence protective order (Felony) Possession of methamphetamine
Hodges is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $77,000 secured bond.
