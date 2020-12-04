KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A traveling holiday drone display made its first stop in at the Kansas Speedway on Friday night.
The show, sponsored by Walmart, features around one thousand drones dancing in sync across the night sky. They fly in holiday-themed formations like reindeer and mistletoe.
Ryan Johnson and his family braved the cold weather, hot cocoa in hand, to watch from their lawn chairs outside their family car. Dozens of other families joined them in the parking lot, blue markers keeping them six feet apart from each other.
"We've been home since march," Johnson said. "It's a good safe way to get out and social distance and enjoy the fresh air."
The night started with music and a preview of a new Trolls holiday movie. When the drones ascended, forming snowmen and gingerbread cookies, Johnson's daughters watched, transfixed.
"Awesome job," Johnson said afterward. "Well done."
