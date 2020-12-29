CAMERON, Mo. -- At a gas station off I-35, drivers stopped to refuel and refresh between treacherous stretches of road.
Many had been driving from the north, through whiteout conditions and a wintry mix that left cars stranded.
Spencer Null wished he'd taken a different route.
"It was pretty crazy," Null said. "I saw lots of cars in the ditches after each overpass. I was pretty careful there."
KCTV5 spotted several stranded cars between Kansas City and Cameron. In some places I-35 was covered in an icy layer.
Eventually the snow and ice turned to rain. For Alvin Chiu it felt like a reprieve. He was driving to his home in West Virginia.
"This is a lot better," Chiu said. "I mean, it still sucks."
For others, the road tonight will still be a long one. Kat Weber said the ever changing weather reminded her of her home in Ohio.
"It's pretty wet and slippery out there," she said. "I'll be glad to get back to the house."
