Driver slams through dry cleaners' window

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A driver slammed into a dry cleaning business in West Hartford.
Police said it happened at the Dry Kleaning by McKleans on Albany Avenue on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they saw a 2006 Honda Pilot through a plate glass window.
No injuries were reported.
There's no word on if the driver will face charges.
Police said they're still looking into the case.
