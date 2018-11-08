(CNN) -- Police say the 68-year-old Merrill man who caused a deadly crash on Saturday was having a heart attack, which likely caused him to run a stop sign.
Marc Bingham was driving west on Vasold Road when he ran the stop sign at North Gleaner Road in Tittabawassee Township around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. He collided with the passenger side of a northbound vehicle.
Bailee Mantei, 14, died on the scene and her father, 42-year-old Matthew Mantei of Freeland, suffered serious injuries. Bingham died at Covenant HealthCare hospital after the crash.
Autopsies conducted this week determined Bingham was suffering a massive heart attack when the crash happened, which caused his death, according to the Tittabawassee Township Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.