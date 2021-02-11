INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --
One person is dead and four others are injured after a crash near Little Blue Pkwy. in Independence.
The Independence Police Dept. is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at around 8:22 p.m. on Wednesday night.
The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Little Blue Parkway and crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided with a northbound 2019 Nissan Sentra.
Along with the driver, three passengers in the Nissan Sentra were taken to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Nissan Sentra died at the hospital.
One of the passengers in the Nissan Sentra remains in critical condition.
The two other passengers in the Nissan Sentra received significant injuries but are in stable condition.
The Chevrolet Tahoe driver was taken to Centerpoint, where he is being treated for significant injuries but is in stable condition.
The deceased driver's identity is not being released at this time, pending notification to the family.
This crash remains under investigation, but alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.
