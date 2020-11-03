Driver in critical condition after hitting two trees and parked car

Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) -- A 42-year-old Milwaukee man is in critical condition after hitting two trees and an unoccupied parked car near Sherman and Florist Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Police say it happened around 7:45 a.m.
The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control.
Officials say the driver had to be extricated from the car.
He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.
