Driver hits upwards of 8 people, causing possible fatalities in downtown San Diego, police say

Posted 24 min ago

A driver hit "upwards of eight people, pedestrians" and possibly led to some fatalities in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, San Diego Police Department Officer Scott Lockwood told CNN. This developing story will be updated.
