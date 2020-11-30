Click here for updates on this story
FORT WORTH, TX (KTVT) -- Fort Worth police continue their search for the gunman who killed a driver sitting still at a stop sign.
According to investigators, the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. on November 29.
Two men, in separate vehicles, had pulled up to the intersection at Savage Drive in a residential area in the south part of the city.
At some point one driver shot the other and then sped from the scene.
The wounded driver rolled into a nearby driveway where he was later found and pronounced dead.
Police haven’t said if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was connected to a road rage incident.
