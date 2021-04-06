Click here for updates on this story
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) -- A Prince George’s County man is facing multiple charges after he and a group of other drivers were caught on camera doing donuts in the middle of the I-495 Beltway on Saturday.
Those drivers weren’t just wreaking havoc on the Beltway. As state police were responding to the Beltway, they were rerouted to Route 212 for a similar traffic backup.
Once police got to Route 212, they arrested 20-year-old Jonathon Iraheta. He is charged with traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone among other charges.
He’s also facing more than $1,800 in fines.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.