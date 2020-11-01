Click here for updates on this story
ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) -- Paying tribute to loved ones who've passed on, many are celebrating Día de Muertos, also known as "The Day of the dead."
A colorful installation is up this weekend at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Asheville, with the breathtaking Catrinas figurines being a big part of the display.
The "Day of the dead" is a mexican holiday associated with the catholic celebrations of all saints' day and all souls' day.
It involves family and friends gathering to pray for those who've died, building altars, even offering traditional dishes.
"We put the food so that when they pass away, we make like an honored place, to tell them that we still love them," said exhibit organizer Felipe Boteio.
Self-guided, physically distanced tours are available through Monday, Nov. 2 at Diana Wortham.
There's a $5-per guest suggested donation, with private large-group reservations available and walk-ups also welcome.
