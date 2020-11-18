DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS -- In many counties across the country, jury trials are on hold causing defendants to wait for their day in court as victims wait for justice. One Kansas county could move jury trials from the courthouse to larger buildings on county fairgrounds to allow for more room for social distancing.
When health conditions allow, jury trials in Douglas County that require a large jury pool could take place inside the Flory Meeting Hall or Building 21 on the Douglas County Fairgrounds instead of the county courthouse. “It is balancing the interests of the people who have cases that need to be resolved against the health and safety concerns,” Douglas County District Court Chief Judge James McCabria said.
There are roughly 90 jury trials on hold in Douglas County waiting to be rescheduled. According to McCabria the biggest backlog includes criminal trials. McCabria says Douglas County submitted their jury trial plan to hold future proceedings in larger buildings to the Kansas Supreme Court. He says judges also consulted with county health officials and law enforcement.
“When we started coming up with this plan and deciding whether this would be a venue the sheriff's office was with us from the beginning to decide, could they provide sufficient security,” McCabria said.
Once jury trials resume the goal is to provide additional space to try to protect jurors, court staff and litigants. “We currently have trials set for December, given the current circumstances, whether those go forward or not we don’t know,” McCabria said. “Even into 2021, we will have this space available to us.”
