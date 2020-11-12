DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A usually busy University of Kansas campus these days is pretty quiet.
“Came up and toured last year and just saw how everybody was outside you were seeing people walk around with others it’s just not the same it’s definitely different,” says freshman Carter Pierce.
“Definitely not as much hustle and bustle as normal but it’s just because people are doing things online,” senior Kursten Regehr added.
With one of Lawrence’s largest economic cash flows not feeling the same, it’s really impacted local businesses, mainly the popular college bars.
The Wheel, located right next to the KU campus, is heavily reliant on their younger crowds.
“The Wheel is based on high volume college life Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights football and basketball, obviously it’s gone,” said owner Rob Farha. “This is fourteenth street where you usually see foot traffic going to campus and I’m not seeing that."
He says Douglas County’s COVID rules have also hurt business.
In June the county went to Phase 3, allowing 50 percent of occupancy for bars.
“We did three weekends then there was what they called an outbreak, so it got shutdown again,” says Farha.
Then in September, bars were back open, with seating only and service until 9 p.m.
“Couldn’t get much going we were doing some small 21st birthday parties from 6-9,” says Farha.
Now the county has extended service hours until 11 p.m., something the owner says has started to make a difference in seeing his younger crowds, but it still isn’t close to what it’s used to be.
“I think we are going to see some big big changes in about six months of a lot of businesses that may not be here anymore,” says Farha.
It's a sad situation that he hopes doesn’t come true.
