KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some people in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood are on edge after seeing swarms of police twice on Wednesday.
First there was a triple shooting that killed two people, then a standoff.
Shortly before 2 p.m. police were called to the 1900 block of West Pennway Terrace about a shooting.
“We did hear the gunshots, but we didn’t really know what they were,” said Sydnee Calkins, who lives just a few townhomes over from where the shooting happened.
She shrugged off that noise and the sound of sirens. She’s used to those, she said, living along a busy thoroughfare. Then her mom saw the news and called to check on her.
“I went outside, and I see everything,” she recalled, “and I’m like, ‘What in the world has happened?’”
Police said a shooting inside one of the townhomes left a man and woman dead and another man wounded.
Juanita Ragsdale was on the sidewalk with her son, pacing.
“My sister passed on the news to me, so I rushed right over,” she said.
She rushed to the townhomes to check on her daughter. Her daughter wasn’t answering her phone. Her heart raced as she drove up.
“[I saw] tape, flashing lights, which was a concern," Ragsdale described.
Before long, police were surrounding another home, this time in full tactical gear with guns drawn.
At 4:17 p.m. police were called to the home at Avenida Cesar Chavez and Jarboe Street, just half a mile from where the homicide happened. Police said someone called them to report that multiple people had been shot inside the home. In the end, police said, they found no evidence of a shooting. The standoff lasted approximately an hour.
“My mom told me about that as well,” Calkins said.
She said she was unsettled by the homicide alone but to hear about the standoff, even though it turned out not to involve a crime, put a point on the feeling.
“It makes me a little uneasy,” Calkins said. “I have little bitty kids so it’s like, ‘Is this a good area for them anymore?’”
Ragsdale expressed no such concern. Soon after she arrived, her daughter walked up to her. In that moment, her only emotion was about finding her daughter safe.
“Relieved, total relief,” she said.
Both Ragsdale and Calkins said the level of police activity is unusual for the neighborhood. Calkins moved to the townhomes in the fall. Ragsdale doesn’t live there but has visited her daughter routinely for the past four years.
“This area seemed to be, for the most part, I wouldn’t say safe, but pretty calm,” Ragsdale said.
Calkins is hoping that one day is an isolated moment and not a sign of things to come. She’s not rushing to move but feels more cautious now.
Police said the homicide and the standoff were not related.
They said they have identified a person of interest in the homicide and are not looking for anyone else. They have not yet publicly identified any of the victims.
They are urging anyone who saw anything to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. If someone wishes to remain anonymous, they can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. The Kansas City Crime Commission offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to arrest. There is also a text and web-based option. You can learn more about that here.
