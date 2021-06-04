(CNN) — Dos sismos de magnitud 5,9 se registraron en el Océano Pacífico, aproximadamente a 140 y 160 kilómetros al oeste de la ciudad costera de Gold Beach, Oregon, después de la 1 am (hora del Pacífico) del viernes, informó el Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos (USGS).
Al menos cuatro sismos que varían en magnitudes de 3,9 a 5,9 han ocurrido en el área en las últimas horas, según USGS.
No se emitieron advertencias, alertas o amenazas de tsunamis después de los sismos, según el Sistema de Alerta de Tsunamis.
