(CNN) — El Servicio Nacional de Geología y Minería de Chile informó este miércoles que hay dos mineros atrapados en una mina de Tierra Amarilla (región de Atacama, en el norte del país) por un derrumbe. Señalaron que un equipo de Carabineros y bomberos fue desplazado al lugar. “Ampliaremos pronto con nueva información”, agregaron.
ACCIDENTE MINERO! Equipo de @Sernageomin Atacama, @Carabdechile y @BomberosdeChile ya se encuentran en sector Mina La Nuestra de #TierraAmarilla por accidente por derrumbe con 2 mineros atrapados vivos. Ampliaremos pronto con nueva información. — Sernageomin (@Sernageomin) December 30, 2020
Información en desarrollo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.