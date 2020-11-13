Click here for updates on this story
Plymouth, MA (WBZ) -- New Kids On The Block singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg already grabbed headlines once this year for tipping $2,020 at an IHOP in January.
Well, the Dorchester-raised star has done it again.
Marshland Restaurant and Bakery in Plymouth posted on their Facebook page a receipt from last Saturday in which Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip for a meal that only cost $35.27.
On the bottom of the receipt, he wrote “#2020TipChallenge”.
The Tip Challenge started in Alpena, Michigan, where server Danielle Franzoni also received a $2,020 tip during the final days of 2019.
Marshland Restaurant and Bakery wrote on their Facebook page: “A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was “who’s up next?!”
