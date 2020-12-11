This week, President Donald Trump was still at it, baselessly trying to undermine the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic reached a grim new milestone, killing more Americans than those killed on September 11, 2001, in a single day -- and is projected to continue to hit new highs.
Through it all, Trump has remained fixated on denying his own electoral loss, including at this week's vaccine summit at the White House. While the event was intended to tout breakthroughs with Operation Warp Speed, Trump also neglected to invite anyone from the incoming Biden administration, even though his successor will largely oversee vaccine distribution in 2021.
Trump's administration is now putting major pressure on the FDA chief to approve and ultimately green light vaccine distribution in the US, even as officials say it will be months until states begin to see spread of Covid-19 slowed by vaccines alone.
Still, plans are quietly proceeding for a transition of the presidency. The White House is planning a coronavirus-conscious deep clean for the 55,000-square-foot mansion in the five hours between Trump's departure and President-elect Joe Biden's arrival on January 20.
The Point: As Trump continues his longshot fight over an election he already lost, more Americans than ever are dying from the pandemic.
