(CNN) — Don Sutton, el exlanzador de Grandes Ligas e integrante del Salón de la Fama del béisbol que jugó con cinco equipos en 23 temporadas, murió el lunes por la noche, tuiteó su hijo este martes.
Daron Sutton tuiteó: «Me entristece compartir que mi padre falleció ayer de noche mientras dormía. Trabajó más duro que nadie que haya conocido y trató a quienes conocía con un gran respeto… y me llevó a trabajar mucho. Por todas estas cosas, estoy muy agradecido. Descansa en paz».
Don Sutton murió a sus 75 años.
(Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images)
Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.
