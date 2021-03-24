Click here for updates on this story
NEW YORK (WCBS) -- Dolphins were spotted swimming in the East River off of Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on Tuesday morning.
Dr. Howard Rosenbaum, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society‘s ocean giants program, says they appear to be common dolphins, but their appearance in the river is anything but.
Rosenbaum said he didn’t see any signs of distress from the animals in the social media video.
He said hopefully the dolphins were able to freely swim into and out of the area.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.