KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – (CNN) When she's not helping fund vaccine research or supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Dolly Parton is apparently saving lives.
Parton, who stars in the new Netflix holiday movie, "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square," reportedly saved 9-year-old costar, Talia Hill, by pulling her away from the path of an oncoming vehicle.
"We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said 'Go back to your beginning positions,'" Talia Hill said in an interview with Inside Edition. "So, there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and somebody grabbed me and pulled me back -- and it was Dolly Parton."
Talia Hill said that Parton told her, "Well, I am an angel, you know," a reference to her role in the Netflix film.
