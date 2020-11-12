A Department of Justice review found that Alex Acosta, President Donald Trump's former Labor Secretary, exercised poor judgment when he was a US attorney in Florida and agreed to a nonprosecution agreement with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but the review did not find that Acosta or other prosecutors engaged in professional misconduct.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
