FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – If you’re the type of person who has been missing hugs and handshakes, good news! The doctors at the University of Kansas Health Systems say it’s okay to give a hug to someone you love, but the topic did spur somewhat of a debate.
“Usually hugs don’t last 10 minutes”, said Amanda Cackler, Director of Infection Prevention and Control, “You wouldn’t be a close contact unless you’re sneezing, coughing, or transmitting mucus.”
“I would like to say that hugs are never safe, because I’m not a hugger, but they are safe”, joked Cackler.
Dr. Steve Stites asked, “Can you shake hands again?” “Clean hands, yeah, why not”, said Cackler.
