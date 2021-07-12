Click here for updates on this story
FRESNO, California (KFSN) -- Clouds of thick dark smoke hung above Fresno as crews battled a large fire on Monday morning.
The fire was sparked at Olive and Marks in west central Fresno at about 8:45 am.
The plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away - from as far away as Highway 168 in Clovis.
Around 35-40 firefighters from North Central Fire, Fresno Fire and County Fire are trying to contain the flames.
An Action News crew at the scene saw old cars, grass, and a shed on fire. But it was difficult to see clearly because the dark smoke clouded everything.
Witnesses said the smoke resembled storm clouds above the high-rises in downtown Fresno.
