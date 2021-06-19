Click here for updates on this story
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) -- A rural Missouri sheriff’s department is investigating a “disturbing and unnecessary prank.”
The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible human body on Bollinger County Road 872 at an area known as the Artesian Well Thursday evening. When deputies, North County Bollinger County Fire Protection District first responders and Bollinger County EMS arrived in the area they found a large piece of plastic tape closed with duct tape. Inside of the plastic were clothes stuffed with trash that was disguised to appear as though it was a human body.
After confirming there was no body, officials deemed the situation “rather a disturbing and unnecessary prank.”
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.