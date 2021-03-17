KANSAS CITY, MO -- Dispatch audio reveals the chaos that unfolded outside of the Rendezvous Lounge in Kansas City when police say at least 100 shots were fired around 3:00AM Sunday March 14th. One man has life threatening injuries after the shooting at the club near I-49 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Outside the business shattered glass can be found in several locations due to bullets hitting car windows and the club. Front windows on the business were boarded up following Sunday morning’s barrage of bullets. The shooting was heard by officers patrolling in the area.
“I’m not exactly sure where it’s coming from, I’m kind of guessing 470 and Blue Ridge,” an officer could be heard reporting to 911 dispatchers. “I just heard about 70 shots. Sounds like two different guns.”
Then dispatchers answered several 911 calls from callers who also heard the sound of shots. Witnesses told police that club security tried to break up two fights by using pepper spray. “Right now, we are receiving a disturbance sound of shots. Calling party advised five to six men outside fighting in the street,” a dispatcher told responding officers. “Two males with a gun. Sound of shots. A lot of cars blocking the roadway.”
Then dispatchers reported additional 911 calls. “Calling party advised hearing 75 sounds of shots and several parties screaming,” a dispatcher said. “Approximately 100 sounds of shots.”
When police arrived, they found a man outside the club with life-threatening injuries. Investigators collected more than 100 shell casings at the scene from five different guns. “Start an ambulance for a party it looks like he was been shot in the mouth,” a responding officer told dispatchers. “We are right in front of the Rendezvous.”
“We know that there was a nightclub where a disturbance had broken out and several fights started, that kind of spilled out into the parking lot area and into the street.” Kansas City Missouri Police Department Capt. David Jackson said.
Last November 31-year-old Raymond Douglas was shot and killed after police said an incident at Rendezvous Lounge spilled out into a parking lot near the club.
The manager of Kansas City Regulated Industries said they don’t have any complaints on file for Rendezvous Lounge which was purchased by new ownership last year. The liquor license was issued August 3, 2020. He added Kansas City Regulated Industries staff are aware of Sunday’s shooting and are looking further into it.
Police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area and are asking witnesses to come forward with information. Two people were taken into custody for questioning and released as the investigation continues. Anyone with information can anonymously report it by calling 816-474-TIPS. KCTV5 News called the club to ask for comment. We were told they do not want to comment at this time.
