(CNN) — Chadwick Boseman habría cumplido 44 años el 29 de noviembre y Disney lo honró de una manera digna de un rey de Marvel.
Chadwick Boseman, quien murió en agosto después de una batalla privada contra el cáncer de colon, interpretó a T’Challa/Black Panther en la franquicia de superhéroes de Marvel.
El sábado, el presidente de Disney, Bob Iger, tuiteó para alertar que se avecinaba algo.
«A todos los seguidores de #BlackPanther: vean la película en #DisneyPlus más tarde esta noche, para un tributo especial a alguien que siempre fue y será cercano y querido en nuestros corazones», decía el tuit.
To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020
Ese tributo resultó ser un nuevo crédito de apertura en la película «Black Panther», que se transmite actualmente en Disney +.
El tributo de poco más de 30 segundos muestra clips de Boseman y lo compartió la cuenta oficial de Twitter de Marvel Studios.
Long live the King. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/uW1KisOkTq — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 29, 2020
No se ha hecho ningún anuncio hasta el momento sobre cómo planea manejar el estudio el casting de «Black Panther 2». De acuerdo a lo programado, la película comenzaría a filmarse en 2021.
MIRA: FOTOS | Los famosos que han muerto en 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.