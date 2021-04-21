Disney and a popular clothing brand are giving NFL team t-shirt's a makeover.
The collab includes all 32 teams.
The Chiefs shirt shows Mickey Mouse in a helmet throwing a football.
Junk Food Clothing's website reads, "It’s here - the collab of the year! Exclusive to Junk Food Clothing, Disney’s Mickey Mouse is now featured on our signature, vintage-feel tees with your fave NFL team. Printed on our 100% cotton tee, this tee feels perfectly soft and is ready to be your next game-day go-to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.