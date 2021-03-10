Click here for updates on this story
BUTTE, Montana (Billings Gazette) -- Montana Tech professor David Hutchins took this video on Sunday showing the prolonged results of a 485-gallon diesel fill overflow at Town Pump No. 4 at 3700 Harrison Avenue, which took place five weeks ago on Jan. 30.
The diesel went down the stormwater drain near Town Pump, traveled a mile and emerged in the wetlands on the southeast corner of Harrison Avenue and I-90 before an unknown amount crossed under I-90 and dumped into Blacktail Creek on Feb. 3.
The cleanup is being managed by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which manages the wetlands, and consultant firm Water & Environmental Technologies.
