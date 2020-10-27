(CNN Español) — Este martes, el astro del fútbol Diego Armando Maradona está en aislamiento en su casa luego de que uno de sus custodios presentara síntomas compatibles con coronavirus, confirmó a CNN un familiar.
El también director técnico del club argentino Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata se encuentra bien de salud y sin síntomas. Se hará un análisis pronto y está aislado por precaución, agregó.
