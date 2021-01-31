Click here for updates on this story
MOBILE, Alabama (WALA ) -- A Mardi Gras mega-store. Toomey's never disappoints.
All the way from Milbrook, Alabama. Members representing American Legion Post 133 -- gearing up for a parade next weekend -- drove 2 1/2 hours to stock up on must-have trinkets.
"It's not too bad... We are eating at Lambert's after... Makes it worthwhile."
With parades cancelled in the Port City -- Toomey's has seen a dramatic shift in business this year.
"Decorations, decorations, decorations," said Kim Brown, Toomey's
They'll tell "Yardi Gras" has been a blessing.
And all the decorating is contagious.
"I had thought I would not do yard decorations.... but then I decided I would. There are several neighbors on our street that are doing it. So, I'm trying to get into the spirit and add a few new things to my Mardi Gras celebration outside," said Vera Lynn Sheet, Mobile.
Toomey's specialty beads are also still in high demand -- everything from sunflowers, red solo cups, and enough traditional Mardi Gras to go around. And nothing says Mobile tradition like Moon Pies. You'll even find some non-traditional stuff.
"We found a porpoise, a mermaid tail necklace, and airplanes, and all kinds of fun stuff," said Jim Hartman, Mobile.
So even the good times may not technically be rolling -- Mobile's party is still very much alive and already looking forward to a Mardi Gras without COVID.
"Mardi Gras 2022 is going to be unreal," said Brown.
Toomey's is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"If we didn't have exactly what you wanted.... we did a couple of diy items. We took the little plastic footballs and made 16 foot garland. We took some other throw balls and made a different type of garland," said Brown.
