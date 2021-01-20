DHS pauses some deportations for 100 days

The Department of Homeland Security is pausing some deportations for 100 days, the department announced late Wednesday.
The decision was made "to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety," according to a news release.
The department's news release said the pause, which President Joe Biden pledged to do, applies to "certain noncitizens" but doesn't provide more details. The pause begins Friday.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
