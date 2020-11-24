More huge losses are looming for the airline industry as carriers brace for the Covid-19 crisis to extend well into 2021.
The International Air Transport Association forecast Tuesday that the sector will lose $157 billion this year and next due to the pandemic. That's much worse than previous estimates.
"This crisis is devastating and unrelenting," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.
De Juniac said that Covid-19 made 2020 the worst financial year on record "bar none." The industry group expects net losses to total $118.5 billion, worse than the $84.3 billion forecast in June.
The promise of safe and effective vaccines has fed some optimism that travel can pick up next year. But vaccinating millions of people across borders will take time.
IATA now thinks the airline industry will lose $38.7 billion in 2021, deeper than its previous $15.8 billion forecast. It expects the industry to start generating cash again in the fourth quarter of next year thanks to aggressive cost cutting and higher demand.
— Rob North contributed reporting.
This article will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.